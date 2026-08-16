Prosenjit Chatterjee remembers filmmaker Raja Sen, honors his legacy
What's the story
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passed away on Sunday at the age of 71. The National Award-winning director had been undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support when he breathed his last. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has paid tribute to Sen and honored his lasting creative legacy.
Actor's post
'Your creations and memories will last forever': Chatterjee
Chatterjee took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, writing in Bengali, "The departure of a legend is always painful. His contribution to Bengali films is priceless to us."
He further remembered Sen with respect, addressing him as "Rajada."
The actor concluded his tribute by writing, "Your creations and memories will last forever."
Filmmaker's journey
Sen's condition worsened during treatment, leading to complications
Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital after injuring his lower back. His condition worsened during treatment, leading to lung and cardiac complications.
He was later shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he developed kidney-related complications.
A senior doctor at the hospital said, "He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment."
Filmmaker's legacy
More about Sen's career and films
Sen made his feature film debut with Damu in 1996, which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.
He later directed films such as Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er Will, Laboratory, and Maya Mridanga.
His 2002 film Desh starred Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Apart from feature films, he also directed documentaries on prominent personalities like Suchitra Mitra.