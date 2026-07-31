Why are Kannada moviegoers protesting against Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'?

As per reports, some activists gathered outside Gurushri Cinema in Bengaluru, where they demanded that the screening of Jana Nayagan be halted.

They also tore down posters of the film and raised slogans during their protest.

The theater management eventually agreed to cancel the show in response to the activists' demands.

This incident is part of a larger series of protests across Karnataka against CWRC's directive to release water to Tamil Nadu amid ongoing tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.