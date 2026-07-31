Why are Kannada moviegoers protesting against Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'?
What's the story
The film Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, has been embroiled in controversy due to the ongoing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Its screening was disrupted by Kannada activists who tore down its posters outside a theater in Bengaluru. They also demanded that the screenings be halted amid protests against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC)'s directive for Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Screening disruption
What had happened
As per reports, some activists gathered outside Gurushri Cinema in Bengaluru, where they demanded that the screening of Jana Nayagan be halted.
They also tore down posters of the film and raised slogans during their protest.
The theater management eventually agreed to cancel the show in response to the activists' demands.
This incident is part of a larger series of protests across Karnataka against CWRC's directive to release water to Tamil Nadu amid ongoing tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.
Film's success
Film's performance at the box office
Despite the controversy, Jana Nayagan had a strong opening in Karnataka. The film reportedly collected around ₹11.25 crore on its opening day, making the state its second-biggest regional market after Tamil Nadu.
The release was celebrated by fans across Karnataka with massive celebrations, particularly in Bengaluru where over 2,000 fans gathered at Aruna Theatre for an early morning first-day first-show.
Industry support
KFCC expresses support for farmers
In light of the growing protests, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has expressed its support for the state's farmers.
KFCC president Jayamala, producer Rockline Venkatesh, and former president Sa Ra Govindu have all stated that the industry stands with the people of Karnataka amid these tensions.
While Karnataka had argued that it was unable to comply with CWRC's order due to poor rainfall and low reservoir levels, the Cauvery Water Management Authority ordered it to follow through.