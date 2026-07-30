Karnataka ordered to release 3,500 cusecs water/day to Tamil Nadu
What's the story
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has ordered Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The authority directed Karnataka to follow the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The decision was taken after an emergency meeting convened by the CWMA to consider Karnataka's appeal against CWRC's recommendation. The order is effective retrospectively from July 29.
Karnataka's argument
Karnataka cites low rainfall, reservoir levels
Karnataka had argued that it was unable to comply with the earlier order due to poor rainfall and low reservoir levels.
The state said only 178 cusecs of water had flowed at Biligundlu this year, a sharp decline from last year's 30,748 cusecs.
Karnataka also said its reservoirs currently hold 36.69 TMC of water, much lower than last year's 99 TMC during the same period.
Tamil Nadu's counter
Tamil Nadu demands more water be released
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu opposed Karnataka's stand, arguing that the CWRC's recommendation represented only a minimum quantity that should be released.
It also claimed that under normal conditions, around 40 TMC should have been released downstream by now.
State authorities urged the authority to instruct Karnataka to release a larger volume of water, claiming that the state's reservoirs had received roughly 36 TMC of inflows and, hence, had adequate water to comply.
Distress-sharing dispute
Accusations fly from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu further accused Karnataka of not properly implementing the distress-sharing formula for deficient rainfall years.
The state said only 3.5 TMC had flowed at Biligundlu in the last two months, leading to a shortfall of 9.46 TMC under this mechanism.
Tamil Nadu had requested 7,000 cusecs of water per day and a total of 9 TMC for 15 days, but the CWMA agreed to the CWRC's recommendation of 3,500 cusecs per day.