'Psycho Saiyaan' Tejasswi Prakash rocks red anarkali suit: How to style
Tejasswi Prakash just promoted her new romantic thriller, Psycho Saiyaan, rocking a bold red anarkali suit.
The series dropped on Amazon MX Player on February 25 and stars Ravi Kishan and Anud Singh Dhaka alongside her.
The story flips the usual Bollywood romance, diving into how Kartik's (Dhaka) dreamy love for Charu (Prakash) spirals into obsession and mind games.
Tejasswi's look is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary
Tejasswi shared her look on Instagram—a vibrant red anarkali with metallic touches, paired with a sleek low ponytail and sharp winged liner.
Her style matched the show's vibe of challenging old-school romance tropes.
Meanwhile, here's where you can watch 'Psycho Saiyaan'
Psycho Saiyaan is streaming free on Amazon MX Player. You can catch it via the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV or Airtel Xstream—so plenty of ways to tune in.