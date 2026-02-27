'Psycho Saiyaan' Tejasswi Prakash rocks red anarkali suit: How to style Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Tejasswi Prakash just promoted her new romantic thriller, Psycho Saiyaan, rocking a bold red anarkali suit.

The series dropped on Amazon MX Player on February 25 and stars Ravi Kishan and Anud Singh Dhaka alongside her.

The story flips the usual Bollywood romance, diving into how Kartik's (Dhaka) dreamy love for Charu (Prakash) spirals into obsession and mind games.