'Psycho Saiyaan' trailer out: Kartik's obsession leads to deadly consequences Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

The trailer for Psycho Saiyaan is here!

This new Hindi romantic thriller drops on February 25, 2026, and follows Kartik (Anud Singh Dhaka), a young man from Ujjain, whose obsession with Charu (Tejasswi Prakash) spirals out of control when a gangster-politician enters their lives.

Expect romance, jealousy, and plenty of twists.