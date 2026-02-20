'Psycho Saiyaan' trailer out: Kartik's obsession leads to deadly consequences
The trailer for Psycho Saiyaan is here!
This new Hindi romantic thriller drops on February 25, 2026, and follows Kartik (Anud Singh Dhaka), a young man from Ujjain, whose obsession with Charu (Tejasswi Prakash) spirals out of control when a gangster-politician enters their lives.
Expect romance, jealousy, and plenty of twists.
Where to watch 'Psycho Saiyaan'
You can catch Psycho Saiyaan for free on MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.
Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and featuring a strong supporting cast—including Ravi Kishan—this one's easy to stream wherever you are.