Public figures urge Sonam Wangchuk to end 17-day hunger strike
Entertainment
Actor Naseeruddin Shah, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, and economist Jayati Ghosh have urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to stop his 17-day hunger strike.
While they admire his commitment, they're worried about his health and believe his leadership is needed for the ongoing protests against the NEET-UG exam paper leak.
Protesters demand Education Minister Pradhan resign
The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party since June 20, is calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the reported paper leak.
Despite no response from the government so far, protesters plan a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 as the monsoon session kicks off.