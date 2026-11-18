Pugh denies surgery rumors, says sharper jawline reflects aging
Florence Pugh is shutting down talk about her getting plastic surgery after a magazine pointed out changes in her appearance, like a sharper jawline.
She explained these are just natural signs of aging, not the result of any procedures.
Fans praise Pugh's embrace of aging
Pugh said, "Guys. I turned 30. I'm a woman. Bodies and faces change," calling it "disturbing" that people confuse aging with surgery.
Her response has sparked supportive conversations online, with fans praising her for challenging unrealistic beauty expectations and encouraging others to embrace natural changes.