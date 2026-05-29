Puja Entertainment's Bhagnani sues for ₹400cr over 'Biwi No.1' songs
Puja Entertainment filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan, suing them for ₹400 crore.
He says their new film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, uses two songs from his 1999 movie Biwi No.1 without permission.
Bhagnani wants the film's release and promotion stopped until things are sorted.
Bhagnani demands title change, extra ₹100cr
Bhagnani claims Tips only had audio rights to the songs, not visual, and that attempts to get visual rights fell through back in 2018.
Now, he's not just asking for a title change (since it comes from one of those songs), but also another ₹100 crore in damages if the tracks stay in the film.
Tips has called these claims baseless.
The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, is set to hit theaters on June 5.