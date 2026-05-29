Puja Entertainment's Bhagnani sues for ₹400cr over 'Biwi No.1' songs

Bhagnani demands title change, extra ₹100cr

Bhagnani claims Tips only had audio rights to the songs, not visual, and that attempts to get visual rights fell through back in 2018.

Now, he's not just asking for a title change (since it comes from one of those songs), but also another ₹100 crore in damages if the tracks stay in the film.

Tips has called these claims baseless.

The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, is set to hit theaters on June 5.