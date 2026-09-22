Pulkit Mani cancels Noida Lucknow Kanpur shows after Indore set
Comedian Pulkit Mani (aka hunnywhoisfunny) has canceled his upcoming shows in Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur.
This comes right after he performed alongside Rahul Gandhi at a Congress event in Indore, a set that sparked backlash from BJP leaders, who criticized Rahul Gandhi over his comments aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pulkit Mani posts Noida cancelation, threats
Mani shared on Instagram that his Noida show was off due to "I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support."
Reports say the Lucknow and Kanpur gigs were also dropped because of repeated threats from activists.
The whole episode highlights just how tense things are getting between political sides lately.