'Pulp Fiction' actor Peter Greene dies at 60
Entertainment
Peter Greene, best known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at 60.
New York officials confirmed he passed away from an accidental gunshot wound in his apartment last December.
His manager shared that a wellness check was called after music was heard playing in his apartment for over 24 hours.
Career highlights
Greene kicked off his acting journey in the early '90s, quickly making a mark with standout performances in The Mask, Pulp Fiction, The Usual Suspects, and Training Day.
Beyond acting, he worked on a documentary to highlight the effects of USAID cuts—showing he cared about more than just movies.