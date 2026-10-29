Pune court cancels arrest warrants for Raju Shetti, Sadabhau Khot
A Pune court has canceled the arrest warrants against former MP Raju Shetti and MLA Sadabhau Khot, who showed up in person over a 2015 protest-turned-vandalism case.
Both leaders were fined ₹1,000 each and were exempted from personal appearance at subsequent hearings until the stage of framing of charges, subject to further directions from the court.
Pune 2015 farmers protest sugarcane payments
Back in 2015, Shetti and Khot joined a farmers' protest in Pune demanding overdue payments for sugarcane growers.
Things got heated after protesters were unable to meet the sugar commissioner, leading to alleged vandalism and damage to property in a case against around 150 people.
Even though the state tried to drop such cases in 2018, legal proceedings dragged on until now, when their recent court appearance got their warrants scrapped.
The case itself isn't closed yet.