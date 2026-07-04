Pune court delays 'Khashaba' copyright hearing after Dudhane alleges copying

Dudhane filed 19 exhibits in 'Khashaba'

Dudhane brought 19 pieces of evidence, lining up scenes from the film's teaser (dropped July 2) with pages from his book, like meetings with famous people and wrestling matches.

The judge had declined Dudhane's plea for an early block on the film at an earlier hearing but did ask the makers to explain themselves at that hearing.

The movie's release, originally set for January 1, 2027, is now pushed back at least until July while things play out in court.