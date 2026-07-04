Pune court delays 'Khashaba' copyright hearing after Dudhane alleges copying
The copyright case over the Marathi film Khashaba just got delayed: Pune Civil Court moved the next hearing to July 10, 2026.
Writer Sanjay Dudhane claims the movie, based on wrestling legend Khashaba Jadhav, borrowed scenes from his book Olympicveer Khashaba Jadhav without asking.
He's taken the filmmakers and producers to court over it.
Dudhane filed 19 exhibits in 'Khashaba'
Dudhane brought 19 pieces of evidence, lining up scenes from the film's teaser (dropped July 2) with pages from his book, like meetings with famous people and wrestling matches.
The judge had declined Dudhane's plea for an early block on the film at an earlier hearing but did ask the makers to explain themselves at that hearing.
The movie's release, originally set for January 1, 2027, is now pushed back at least until July while things play out in court.