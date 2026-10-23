Pune court grants bail to Rahul Waghmare in Jagtap attack
Entertainment
Rahul Waghmare, accused of attacking YouTuber Atharv Jagtap with a koyta outside a Pune restaurant, has been granted bail.
The court said the injuries didn't suggest any intent to kill.
Waghmare is out on a ₹25,000 bond and can't contact Jagtap or mess with evidence.
Dispute between Jagtap and Madhavi Kumbhar
The whole thing started after a dispute between Jagtap and Madhavi Kumbhar, which got heated after Kumbhar's friend mocked Jagtap online.
On August 15, 2026, Jagtap was confronted by Kumbhar and others as he left Cafe Flying Gypsy but managed to escape inside.
Even though prosecutors pointed to Waghmare's role in the attack and his other criminal cases, the judge felt there wasn't enough reason to keep him locked up.