Pune filmmaker Yogesh Deshpande to debut with 'Thumbz Up' Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Yogesh Deshpande, known in Pune for his ad films and regional cinema, is stepping into mainstream Hindi movies with his new project < em>Thumbz Up.

He's writing and producing the film himself, bringing experience from more than 100 ad films and acclaimed features like 66 Sadashiv.