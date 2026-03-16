Pune filmmaker Yogesh Deshpande to debut with 'Thumbz Up'
Entertainment
Yogesh Deshpande, known in Pune for his ad films and regional cinema, is stepping into mainstream Hindi movies with his new project < em>Thumbz Up.
He's writing and producing the film himself, bringing experience from more than 100 ad films and acclaimed features like 66 Sadashiv.
Unique take on digital divide
Thumbz Up stands out by focusing on the digital divide through a female lead, a topic rarely seen in Bollywood.
With filming starting soon in Konkan, Deshpande's mix of local flavor and real emotion could bring a fresh perspective to Hindi cinema that actually feels relatable.