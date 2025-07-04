Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
'Pune Highway' now streaming on OTT platforms
Pune Highway, a Hindi thriller starring Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh, just dropped quietly on Prime Video.
The story follows a group of childhood friends who find themselves suspects in a murder during a trip, with political twists making things even more complicated.
TL;DR
'Pune Highway'—Exploring friendship and trust amid suspense
This film digs into friendship and trust, all wrapped up in suspense.
Made by the creators of Barot House (another intense psychological thriller), Pune Highway brings a complex plot with political angles to the Hindi thriller scene.