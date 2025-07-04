Box office success: 'Sitaare Zameen Par's 2-week collection

TL;DR

The film collected ₹87.50 crore in its 1st week

The film kicked off strong, collecting about ₹87.50 crore net in its first week.

By the second weekend, it crossed ₹100 crore and continued steady weekday collections despite fewer screens and more competition—bringing its total to nearly ₹132 crore net in India so far.

Should you watch 'Sitaare Zameen Par?'

If you like feel-good sports stories or want to see Aamir Khan and an inclusive cast deliver something heartfelt, Sitaare Zameen Par could be worth your ticket.

It's not just about box office numbers—it's also about the positive buzz around its cast and message.