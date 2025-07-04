Sarzameen trailer reveals intense tale of patriotism
The Sarzameen trailer is out, giving us a peek into a tense Kashmir-set drama where duty and family collide.
Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as Colonel Vijay Menon, an officer who puts the nation first, while Kajol plays his supportive wife Meera.
The story dives into what happens when loyalty to your country gets tested by personal ties.
Kajol supports her soldier husband; Ibrahim Ali Khan is the enemy
Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his big-screen debut as a troubled young antagonist—his rugged look and intense vibe are already getting attention.
The teaser ends with him pointing a gun at Colonel Menon, setting up serious conflict ahead.
With the makers saying "Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi" ("Nothing comes before the safety of our land"), the film is all about choosing country over blood.
Sarzameen hits theaters soon.