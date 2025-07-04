Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema with 'SSMB29'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making her big return to Indian films with SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. She's calling it a "homecoming" and says she's genuinely excited to reconnect with Bollywood.
The film is being described as an Indiana Jones-style global action adventure, blending Indian storytelling with international flair, and has a massive ₹1,000 crore budget.
'Missed working in Hindi cinema'
The story is being developed by Vijayendra Prasad, and the team has already scouted filming locations in Kenya.
Chopra Jonas shared that she really missed working in Hindi cinema while focusing on international projects, so this feels like the perfect chance to connect with Indian audiences again.
Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, SSMB29 marks a meaningful comeback for her after quite some time away.