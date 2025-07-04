Paresh Rawal criticizes overuse of explicit content in web shows

TL;DR

Audiences are tired, government has started to intervene: Rawal

Rawal pointed out that too much foul language and nudity has left audiences tired—and even pushed the government to step in.

He hopes creators will focus on smarter storytelling instead.

'Hera Pheri 3' is back on track!

On a lighter note, Rawal confirmed he's back for 'Hera Pheri 3,' reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty under director Priyadarshan.

After some creative differences, things are back on track—so expect more classic comedy from this iconic trio!