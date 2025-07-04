Next Article
Paresh Rawal criticizes overuse of explicit content in web shows
Paresh Rawal isn't a fan of the rising vulgarity in movies and web shows.
Calling it "cheap tactics to grab eyeballs," he feels filmmakers should be more thoughtful about what they put out.
As he puts it, "Content is a mirror of society, we show what exists. But we must use our judgment wisely."
TL;DR
Audiences are tired, government has started to intervene: Rawal
Rawal pointed out that too much foul language and nudity has left audiences tired—and even pushed the government to step in.
He hopes creators will focus on smarter storytelling instead.
'Hera Pheri 3' is back on track!
On a lighter note, Rawal confirmed he's back for 'Hera Pheri 3,' reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty under director Priyadarshan.
After some creative differences, things are back on track—so expect more classic comedy from this iconic trio!