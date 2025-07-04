Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Prabhas to start shooting for 'Spirit' in September 2025
Prabhas is set to start filming his next big project, Spirit, a cop drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After nearly a year of prep, the shoot kicks off in September or October 2025.
Prabhas is going through major training for a leaner look and will be on an intense, non-stop filming schedule.
TL;DR
Spirit aims for a 2027 release
Spirit brings together Prabhas and Triptii Dimri (after Deepika Padukone exited due to scheduling), with shooting planned in Hyderabad.
The film aims for a 2027 release.
Before diving into Spirit, Prabhas will wrap up The Raja Saab and Fauji—so fans have plenty to look forward to!