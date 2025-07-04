Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 Prabhas to start shooting for 'Spirit' in September 2025

Prabhas is set to start filming his next big project, Spirit, a cop drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After nearly a year of prep, the shoot kicks off in September or October 2025.

Prabhas is going through major training for a leaner look and will be on an intense, non-stop filming schedule.