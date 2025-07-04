Aly Goni praises Uorfi Javed's winning strategy in The Traitors
Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther just took the top spot on Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors, winning ₹70.05 lakh after outsmarting the final traitor, Harsh Gujral.
Aly Goni gave Uorfi a shoutout on Instagram with a finale photo and a simple, "Well played, @urf7i. Hats off."
Fans have been buzzing about their victory and the show's dramatic finish.
Uorfi shares her inspiring story
After the finale, Uorfi shared how tough things have been—from early eviction on Bigg Boss OTT to dealing with online hate and money struggles.
She wrote, "The journey wasn't easy... I never stopped. Till the last moment, I didn't give up. Strategized."
Her story has struck a chord with many who appreciate her persistence.
About the show and its contestants
The Traitors started with 20 contestants—including celebs like Karan Kundrra and Raftaar—and kept viewers hooked with twists and mind games.
With this win, both Uorfi and the show are getting lots of love online, cementing it as one of Prime Video's standout reality series this year.