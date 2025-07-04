'Freedom' trailer reveals immigrants' struggle against oppression

TL;DR

The story follows refugees wrongly jailed in 1991

Freedom is inspired by actual events—refugees wrongly jailed at Vellore Fort in 1991 who later pulled off a daring escape.

Their story is about resilience and the fight for justice when the odds are stacked against you.

Malavika Avinash, Bose Venkat play supporting roles

Alongside Sasikumar and Jose, you'll see Malavika Avinash and Bose Venkat.

Ghibran handles the music, with direction by Sathyasiva.

Produced under Vijaya Ganapathy's Pictures banner, Freedom will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.