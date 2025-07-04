'Freedom' trailer reveals immigrants' struggle against oppression
The trailer for Freedom just dropped, and it's a powerful glimpse into the lives of Sri Lankan immigrants fighting back against police brutality in India.
Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose lead as prisoners in Vellore jail, refusing to give in to custodial torture.
The film also touches on Sri Lanka's turbulent history, making it more than just a prison drama.
Catch it in theaters from July 10, 2025.
The story follows refugees wrongly jailed in 1991
Freedom is inspired by actual events—refugees wrongly jailed at Vellore Fort in 1991 who later pulled off a daring escape.
Their story is about resilience and the fight for justice when the odds are stacked against you.
Malavika Avinash, Bose Venkat play supporting roles
Alongside Sasikumar and Jose, you'll see Malavika Avinash and Bose Venkat.
Ghibran handles the music, with direction by Sathyasiva.
Produced under Vijaya Ganapathy's Pictures banner, Freedom will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.