Landmark Filmistan Studio to transform into ultra-luxury residences

TL;DR

Arkade Developers's total investment now at ₹348cr

Arkade Developers picked up the studio rights from the Jalan family for ₹183cr, adding to their earlier ₹165cr land buy. Their total investment is now ₹348cr.

They're planning about 400 swanky apartments, with prices starting at ₹40,000 per square foot and spacious 3BHKs from 1,500 sq ft.

Filmistan helped launch writer Saadat Hasan Manto

Filmistan was where movies like Paying Guest (1957) and 2 States (2014) were shot, and it helped launch writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

While the old studio will go, Arkade says they want to honor its legacy with thoughtfully designed homes—adding another notch to Goregaon West's growing luxury scene.