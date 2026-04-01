Pune hospital project to be named after Mangeshkar and Bhosle
Entertainment
A proposed hospital project in Pune will carry the names of legendary sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, celebrating their huge impact on Indian music.
The LataAsha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences aims to honor their legacy while bringing better healthcare to the city.
Pune ceremony to include Bhosle condolence
The foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed hospital project is happening on April 16, 2026, and will include a condolence meeting for Asha Bhosle.
Top Maharashtra leaders and both families will attend, marking a moment that blends tribute with hope for improved medical services.