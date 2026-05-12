Punjab Haryana HC clears ZEE5 Bishnoi docuseries title change
ZEE5 can finally release its docuseries about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, but there's a catch: the Punjab and Haryana High Court says Lawrence and Punjab must be dropped from the title.
The court made this call after ZEE5 pushed back against a government advisory that wanted to block the show.
ZEE5 argued its series just uses info already out there, think news reports, archives, and expert takes.
Punjab Haryana HC found no glorification
The court checked out the series and didn't see it glorifying anyone in particular, but an official detailed order is still on its way.
The Punjab government had tried to stop the release, worried it might glamorize gangster culture. Even Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring filed a petition, but stepped back once the Center got involved.
The bigger picture? Authorities want streaming platforms to be careful when telling real-life crime stories so things don't get out of hand.