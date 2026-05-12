Punjab Haryana HC clears ZEE5 Bishnoi docuseries title change

Punjab Haryana HC found no glorification

The court checked out the series and didn't see it glorifying anyone in particular, but an official detailed order is still on its way.

The Punjab government had tried to stop the release, worried it might glamorize gangster culture. Even Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring filed a petition, but stepped back once the Center got involved.

The bigger picture? Authorities want streaming platforms to be careful when telling real-life crime stories so things don't get out of hand.