Punjab Kings co-owner Zinta says rumors are fake and harmful
Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, has spoken up about viral rumors swirling around her team.
The franchise posted on social media calling these stories "fake" and harmful, first pointing at sports journalists, then urging everyone to stop spreading misinformation that could hurt people or damage the team's reputation.
PBKS urges verification, defends reputation
The team's statement emphasized, "Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction."
Zinta also highlighted the importance of telling apart real criticism from deliberate fake news.
PBKS started IPL 2026 strong, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches but hit a rough patch with four losses; they're still holding fourth place and gearing up for a big match against Mumbai Indians on May 14.
The message is clear: they want to protect their image and stay focused during this crucial part of the season.