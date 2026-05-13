Punjab Kings co-owner Zinta says rumors are fake and harmful

PBKS urges verification, defends reputation

The team's statement emphasized, "Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction."

Zinta also highlighted the importance of telling apart real criticism from deliberate fake news.

PBKS started IPL 2026 strong, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches but hit a rough patch with four losses; they're still holding fourth place and gearing up for a big match against Mumbai Indians on May 14.

The message is clear: they want to protect their image and stay focused during this crucial part of the season.