Punjab Kings's Shashank Singh denies Bhopal assault, calls extortion plot
Entertainment
Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh is pushing back against claims that he and his father assaulted their cook in Bhopal.
The police got involved after the cook accused them, but Singh says it's all part of an extortion plot meant to ruin his reputation.
He pointed out that the cook left their house without injuries and only appeared hurt in a video later.
Police say cook has 9 FIRs
Adding another twist, police records show the cook has nine previous FIRs for serious crimes such as theft and extortion.
Singh shared how tough it's been dealing with public backlash, saying "thousands abused me without knowing the truth."
He advised everyone to do thorough background checks before hiring staff, reminding us: "Truth may take time, but it always prevails."