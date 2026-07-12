Punjab Kings's Shashank Singh denies Bhopal assault, calls extortion plot Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh is pushing back against claims that he and his father assaulted their cook in Bhopal.

The police got involved after the cook accused them, but Singh says it's all part of an extortion plot meant to ruin his reputation.

He pointed out that the cook left their house without injuries and only appeared hurt in a video later.