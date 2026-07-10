Punjab villagers screen 'Satluj' in temples after it was blocked
Entertainment
After the film Satluj, which follows activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight to expose extrajudicial killings in Punjab, was blocked from theaters and quickly removed from streaming, locals found a workaround.
Villagers are turning temples and community halls into pop-up cinemas, making sure the story still gets seen.
'Satluj' showings unite survivors and youth
These grassroots showings are bringing together people who lived through the insurgency and younger folks curious about their history.
Organizer Inderjeet Singh Bains says it's helping communities reflect on tough times together.
For many families, especially those who lost loved ones, these gatherings feel emotional but meaningful, a reminder, as lead actor Diljit Dosanjh puts it, that this story "cannot be erased."