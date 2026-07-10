Punjab villagers screen 'Satluj' in temples after it was blocked

'Satluj' showings unite survivors and youth

These grassroots showings are bringing together people who lived through the insurgency and younger folks curious about their history.

Organizer Inderjeet Singh Bains says it's helping communities reflect on tough times together.

For many families, especially those who lost loved ones, these gatherings feel emotional but meaningful, a reminder, as lead actor Diljit Dosanjh puts it, that this story "cannot be erased."