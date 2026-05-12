Puri backs Padukone's 8-hour shift call, says 16-hour problematic

Padukone's reported exits revive bias debate

Puri pointed out that one male actor often has an eight-hour clause in his contract, but only Padukone's request gets public backlash, especially now that she's a new mom seeking balance.

After Padukone's reported exit from big films like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, conversations about gender bias and fair treatment for women in Bollywood are back in the spotlight.