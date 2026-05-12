Puri backs Padukone's 8-hour shift call, says 16-hour problematic
Entertainment
Amrita Puri is supporting Deepika Padukone, who's been criticized for reportedly asking Bollywood to stick to eight-hour work shifts.
Sharing her own experience, Puri called 16-hour days without overtime "problematic" and applauded Padukone for speaking up about better working conditions in the industry.
Padukone's reported exits revive bias debate
Puri pointed out that one male actor often has an eight-hour clause in his contract, but only Padukone's request gets public backlash, especially now that she's a new mom seeking balance.
After Padukone's reported exit from big films like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, conversations about gender bias and fair treatment for women in Bollywood are back in the spotlight.