Puri debuts in 'Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar' as Aarav
Entertainment
Daksh Puri, who you might know from Operation Safed Sagar, is stepping into TV with Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar, a fresh take on the Korean drama Something in the Rain.
He plays Aarav, a 25-year-old returning to Delhi after spending five years in the US and reconnecting with his childhood friend Preeti.
Puri relates to Aarav's family values
Puri describes Aarav as a 25-year-old happy-go-lucky fellow, someone who brings comfort and energy to others.
He relates to Aarav's family values and says he has grown up listening to old Hindi songs and watching old movies with his grandfather.
What really drew him in? The show's Korean roots and its focus on meaningful relationships that go beyond age, something he says he truly values.