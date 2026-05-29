Puri's 'Bheemseri - A Village Story' debuts on Prime Video
Bheemseri - A Village Story, a new Telugu film by Ravindra Siddarth Puri, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video for rent. Skipping theaters, it's available to stream right now for subscribers.
The story dives into village life in Bheemseri, exploring caste struggles, family secrets, and some tough emotional choices.
'Bheemseri' explores caste conflict and corruption
Set against rural India's backdrop, the film weaves together a love story and rising tensions as villagers confront social pressures and uncover corruption among local leaders.
With Soujanya Bodu, Natraj Burra, Mahesh Peggarla, and Siri Ravulachari in the cast, Bheemseri also highlights how more films are going straight to streaming these days, making it easier to catch new releases from home.
Its IMDb rating is currently awaited.