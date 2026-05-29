Puri's 'Bheemseri - A Village Story' debuts on Prime Video

'Bheemseri' explores caste conflict and corruption

Set against rural India's backdrop, the film weaves together a love story and rising tensions as villagers confront social pressures and uncover corruption among local leaders.

With Soujanya Bodu, Natraj Burra, Mahesh Peggarla, and Siri Ravulachari in the cast, Bheemseri also highlights how more films are going straight to streaming these days, making it easier to catch new releases from home.

Its IMDb rating is currently awaited.