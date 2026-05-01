'Exam' review: Pushkar-Gayatri's series is not interesting enough

Pushkar and Gayatri's ( Vikram Vedha ) new Tamil series, Exam, is out on Amazon Prime Video . Directed by A. Sarkunam and produced by Wallwatcher Films, it explores the fraud and corruption that plagues Indian government exams. Starring Dushara Vijayan (Vettaiyan) and Aditi Balan (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram) in the lead roles, it aims for an engaging narrative but suffers from an overstretched storyline.

Plot A woman decides to expose the scam in competitive exams Set against the rural backdrop of the fictional town of Thykara, the suspense drama follows Jhansi (Vijayan), who is determined to uncover a deep-rooted scam in the Regional Public Service Exam. Available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam audios, the project offers seven episodes, each about 35 minutes long. Abbas, Saravana Sakthi, Venkatesan Akash, and Sooriya Jeya also play key roles.

#1 The story starts well, draws you in quickly Pushkar-Gayatri's fingerprints are all over the series, and the story starts well, establishing the groundwork in the first two episodes. This fast-paced approach helps it maintain momentum as we familiarize ourselves with Jhansi and her rival, Maramalli (Balan). The scenic locations, raw, intense storytelling, and strong character development quickly put Exam on track.

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#2 But it goes haywire soon after However, these positive attributes don't last long. As the show progresses, the initial charm and suspense wear off, making way for monotonous, humdrum storytelling. The haphazard inclusion of multiple characters (several of them are unnecessary) slows down the plot, and the narrative begins to tumble. Repetitive scenes, lack of intriguing characters, and rapid conflict resolution further undercut the show's impact.

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#3 Becomes slow, tedious, and predictable The show underlines an alarming problem that jeopardizes the lives of millions of aspirants in India, and for that, the writers deserve credit. However, the execution leaves much to be desired; it's ironic that in a series about competitive exams, we meet very few students. Multiple storylines criss-cross, and while it's initially a unique draw, it becomes confusing as the story progresses.