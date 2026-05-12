Students erupt in protest after NEET paper leak scandal

A large protest outside Shastri Bhawan in Delhi was organized by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday after the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET-UG ) 2026 over alleged paper leak irregularities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) canceled the NEET-UG 2026 after allegations of a paper leak. The decision was announced on Tuesday, with a promise to conduct the examination again on dates to be notified later.

Protest details NEET-UG exam held on May 3 The NEET-UG exam, held on May 3, was marred by allegations of a paper leak. Investigations by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) followed, which found a "guess paper" with similar questions circulating at least two days before the exam. The NTA's decision to cancel the exam was taken in consultation with the Government of India to ensure transparency and maintain trust in the examination system.

Re-examination announcement NTA assures validity of registration data, examination centers The NTA has assured that registration data and examination centers from the May 2026 cycle will be valid for the re-test. No new registration or fee is required. The NSUI hailed the cancellation as a victory for student power and demanded accountability from the education ministry and NTA. NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over this issue.

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