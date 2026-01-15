Next Article
'Pushpa 3' pre-production officially begins in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Pushpa 3: The Rampage is preparing to kick-start pre-production, with an exclusive office reportedly leased in Hyderabad to focus on script writing and planning.
After the buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule, this next chapter is already getting fans hyped for what's coming next.
Director Sukumar confirms, but filming will take time
Director Sukumar confirmed Pushpa 3 at the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai, saying, "Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi," which got fans excited.
Still, actual filming will have to wait since Allu Arjun and Sukumar are busy with other projects for now.