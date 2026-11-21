Puth to headline Johnnie & Co festival in Mumbai
Charlie Puth and Ellie Goulding are coming to Mumbai!
Charlie Puth will headline the Johnnie & Co Festival at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 13, 2027. It's Puth's first-ever show in India, and Goulding will join as the main support act.
The festival is expecting a huge crowd, more than 35,000 fans.
More Indian artists expected at festival
Both stars shared Puth's excitement about performing for Indian fans, with Puth especially looking forward to the energy of a live Mumbai audience.
Alongside them, you'll catch Indian artists like Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali, and Gini. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, aiming for a truly memorable music experience.