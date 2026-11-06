PVR-Inox adds 150 3D screens for 'Ramayana' bringing 1,087 total
Entertainment
PVR-Inox upgraded 150 additional screens across India with 3D technology to keep up with the buzz around Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the movie's out in 3D, and now there are 1,087 PVR-Inox screens ready for it.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' in 4K 3D
Ramayana is one of the films released in the 4K 3D Digital Cinema Package format, putting it alongside global hits like Avatar: The Way of Water.
Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project is getting attention for its big scale and tech upgrades, raising the bar for future Indian movies.