PVR INOX aims to become India's top out-of-home entertainment destination
Entertainment
PVR INOX is stepping up its game: it is not just about movies anymore.
At its latest earnings call, Managing Director Ajay Bijli shared that it is aiming to become the top out-of-home entertainment destination in India.
It has already pulled big crowds with live IPL and FIFA World Cup screenings.
PVR INOX expands into live events
While films will still be front and center, PVR INOX is adding more ways to hang out: think live sports events, music concerts, and stand-up shows on the big screen.
The midnight FIFA World Cup final alone brought in 64,000 fans!
As Bijli put it warmly, the company aims to be "a destination for all sorts of out-of-home activity."