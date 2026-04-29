'Raja Babu,' 'Aankhen': David Dhawan's select films to re-release

In a fitting tribute to one of India's most beloved comedy directors, PVR Inox will host a week-long retrospective of David Dhawan 's work. The event will run from May 8-14 and will feature five of his iconic films across 40 locations in 25 cities, reported Variety. This celebration comes just before the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is likely Dhawan's last directorial.

Film lineup These films will be screened across India The retrospective will include five of Dhawan's most popular films: Aankhen, Raja Babu, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, and Main Tera Hero. Each film represents a different phase of Dhawan's over four-decade-long career in the Hindi film industry. The screenings will give audiences a chance to relive the magic of these iconic comedies on the big screen.

Official statement 'It is an honor for us...' Niharika Bijli Niharika Bijli, the lead strategist of PVR Inox Ltd., said, "At PVR Inox, we strongly believe in the enduring power of the theatrical experience and in celebrating filmmakers whose work has shaped India's collective moviegoing culture." "It is an honor for us to host a festival dedicated to Mr. David Dhawan's remarkable legacy." "This festival is a rare opportunity for newer audiences to rediscover some of his iconic films in the format they were originally created for."

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