PVR INOX's 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' returns: How to book tickets

Ticket prices and show timings

The goal? Get more people back to theaters with budget-friendly prices and exclusive food deals.

Morning and afternoon shows are ₹99, while evening shows are ₹149 (plus GST and convenience fees).

According to Kamal Gianchandani from PVR INOX, this initiative is a forward-looking step toward shaping a more vibrant future for theatrical exhibition in India—though ticket prices might differ in some southern states due to local rules.

Bookings are open on the PVR/INOX apps or BookMyShow.