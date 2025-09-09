Next Article
PVR INOX's 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' returns: How to book tickets
PVR INOX is offering "Blockbuster Tuesdays" to make movie nights a little easier on your wallet.
Starting today (September 9, 2025), you can grab tickets for as low as ₹99 at over 300 cinemas across India—including IMAX, 3D, and 4DX screens.
Ticket prices and show timings
The goal? Get more people back to theaters with budget-friendly prices and exclusive food deals.
Morning and afternoon shows are ₹99, while evening shows are ₹149 (plus GST and convenience fees).
According to Kamal Gianchandani from PVR INOX, this initiative is a forward-looking step toward shaping a more vibrant future for theatrical exhibition in India—though ticket prices might differ in some southern states due to local rules.
Bookings are open on the PVR/INOX apps or BookMyShow.