Parvathy reveals Irrfan was 'excited about new chapter' before death

Parvathy, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in the 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle, recently opened up about her experience working with him. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "I don't think we talk enough about death." "Whenever I am asked about Irrfan or Puneet [Rajkumar] even, they are two of my co-stars that we have lost, and I can't believe it." "It doesn't make sense that they are not here... I don't have the words to express it still."

Fond memories 'We don't realize how lucky we are to be breathing' Parvathy further shared her fond memories of Khan, saying, "Irrfan used to say, 'Abhi toh sirf shuruat hain (It is just the beginning).'" "During the shoot of Qarib Qarib Singlle, he was so excited about this new chapter in his life." "We don't realize how lucky we are to be breathing, because it doesn't make sense that I am alive and he is not. I don't understand the logic of that."

Last memories Khan passed away in 2020 Parvathy also spoke about Khan's "childlike curiosity." She said, "He was that person, he was such a bouncing ball." "If I were to think about him, which I try to avoid, because then we have to think about the fact that he is not here with us, it is the fact that he was kind and gentle." "He was excited about life. I cherish that memory a lot." Khan passed away in 2020 after his battle with a neuroendocrine tumor.

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