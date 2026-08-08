Quadri reworks 2 classic songs for 'Awarapan 2' release
Entertainment
Sayeed Quadri has reworked the classic tracks Tera Mera Rishta and To Phir Aao for Awarapan 2, set to release on August 14, 2026.
These songs, originally from the 2007 film Awarapan, are still big hits with Bollywood fans.
Quadri and Mithoon refresh 'Awarapan' classics
Quadri teamed up again with composer Mithoon to keep the emotional vibe of the originals while giving them a fresh feel for the sequel.
He shared that he felt a lot of pressure because fans love these songs so much, but said it pushed him to give his best.
The new film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Suvinder Vicky alongside Emraan Hashmi.