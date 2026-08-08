Quadri reworks 2 classic songs for 'Awarapan 2' release

Quadri teamed up again with composer Mithoon to keep the emotional vibe of the originals while giving them a fresh feel for the sequel.

He shared that he felt a lot of pressure because fans love these songs so much, but said it pushed him to give his best.

The new film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Suvinder Vicky alongside Emraan Hashmi.