Qualley and Antonoff end marriage, Qualley's team denies trust issues Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have ended their marriage after nearly three years of marriage, surprising fans who followed their relationship since 2021 (publicly since 2022).

Right after the news broke, Qualley's team made it clear, "There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship."

They also asked for privacy and stressed that any wild stories in the media are just not true.