Qualley and Antonoff end marriage, Qualley's team denies trust issues
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have ended their marriage after nearly three years of marriage, surprising fans who followed their relationship since 2021 (publicly since 2022).
Right after the news broke, Qualley's team made it clear, "There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship."
They also asked for privacy and stressed that any wild stories in the media are just not true.
Antonoff touring Qualley prepping horror film
Rumors picked up when Antonoff showed up solo at Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce earlier this month, but representatives say the couple still share mutual respect.
Both are now focused on work: Antonoff is touring until October, while Qualley is gearing up for her new horror film.
Despite all the buzz online, most fans seem supportive of both as they move on.