Qualley seen filming 'Possession' in New Jersey after Antonoff split

Qualley takes the lead in Possession, stepping into a role originally played by Isabelle Adjani. She's been spotted shooting intense scenes in an all-black look.

Despite her personal life making headlines, she's keeping busy: her upcoming films include The Dog Stars (out August 28), Love of Your Life (in theaters October 7 and streaming October 14), and King Snake (no release date announced).

According to a source close to her, she's "excited to keep doing what she loves."