Qualley seen filming 'Possession' in New Jersey after Antonoff split
Entertainment
Margaret Qualley is back on set just weeks after her recent split from Jack Antonoff.
The 31-year-old actress was seen in New Jersey filming Possession, a remake of the 1981 horror classic, marking her first public appearance since the split.
Qualley leads 'Possession' replacing Adjani
Qualley takes the lead in Possession, stepping into a role originally played by Isabelle Adjani. She's been spotted shooting intense scenes in an all-black look.
Despite her personal life making headlines, she's keeping busy: her upcoming films include The Dog Stars (out August 28), Love of Your Life (in theaters October 7 and streaming October 14), and King Snake (no release date announced).
According to a source close to her, she's "excited to keep doing what she loves."