Qualley to star in 'Possession' remake on June 11, 2027
Entertainment
Margaret Qualley is taking on the lead in a fresh remake of the cult horror film Possession, with Parker Finn (from Smile) directing.
She'll star alongside Callum Turner and Paul Dano, and the movie is set to release on June 11, 2027.
Adjani's praise helped Qualley land 'Possession'
Qualley says her excitement comes from admiring Isabelle Adjani, who starred in the original.
Adjani even called Qualley "talented" and noticed their resemblance, something that helped land her the role.
While Possession is still months away, you can catch Qualley now in Love of Your Life, a drama about a nurse's move to Portugal, already in theaters and streaming on Prime Video from October 14.