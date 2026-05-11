Queer 'SAM;AAJ' directed by Mehta opens in Hyderabad May 16

'SAM;AAJ' to tour 5 cities

The title, mixing the Hindi words for "balance" (Sam) and "today" (Aaj), captures the play's core message about embracing uncertainty together.

After Hyderabad, SAM;AAJ will head to Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Gurugram.

Drawing inspiration from Mehta's reflections on relationships and a theater work like "Sita and I," this production has already connected with audiences across India in 12 performances, and its upcoming tour is one to watch in the country's growing queer theater scene.