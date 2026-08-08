Question grows over authors of color facing AI accusations
Entertainment
There's growing buzz about whether authors of color are getting singled out when it comes to AI accusations in the book world.
Mia Ballard's novel Shy Girl was pulled by Hachette over AI concerns, and Jamir Nazir's prize-winning story faced similar doubts.
Jerry Falade's novel was dropped too, with Falade saying these suspicions come down to racial bias.
AI detection tools misread underrepresented voices
HM Wolfe, whose book Daggermouth got flagged by AI tools, denied using AI.
Critics point out that these AI-detection tools can misread unique voices, especially from underrepresented groups, making things even tougher for them.
The debate is sparking calls for fairer ways to handle AI worries without hurting real writers' reputations.