Qureishi confirms private relationship after rising to fame in 'Jawan'
Entertainment
Aaliyah Qureishi, who rose to fame with Jawan, has shared that there's someone special in her life right now.
She prefers to keep things private so their bond can grow naturally, saying, "There is someone special in my life right now and I'm very happy."
Qureishi credits Varma for 'Jhalli' album
Aaliyah credits her relationship with Varma for supporting her music journey. She's currently working on a new album as Jhalli, with Varma involved in supporting her musical journey.
For her, it's all about balancing acting and music, and having someone who truly gets the creative process makes it even better.