Qureshi brands Advani trolling 'sick' and 'disgusting' over 'Toxic' scenes

Huma Qureshi is speaking up against the harsh online trolling Kiara Advani has faced for her intimate scenes in the new film Toxic.

Critics have questioned why a married actor like Kiara would take on such roles, while Yash, also married, gets a free pass.

On the Be A Man, Yaar! podcast, Qureshi called the backlash "sick" and "disgusting," pointing out how unfair this double standard is.