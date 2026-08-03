Qureshi brands Advani trolling 'sick' and 'disgusting' over 'Toxic' scenes
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi is speaking up against the harsh online trolling Kiara Advani has faced for her intimate scenes in the new film Toxic.
Critics have questioned why a married actor like Kiara would take on such roles, while Yash, also married, gets a free pass.
On the Be A Man, Yaar! podcast, Qureshi called the backlash "sick" and "disgusting," pointing out how unfair this double standard is.
Malhotra dragged as Garrett defends Advani
Qureshi believes that the women in the film will "have the last laugh" when the movie drops on August 26.
Even Kiara's husband Sidharth Malhotra has been dragged into the trolling.
Co-star Benedict Garrett also defended Kiara, saying actors are just playing characters and that this gender bias needs to stop.