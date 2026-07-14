Qureshi reflects on 'Baby Do Die Do' Mumbai crime drama
Huma Qureshi, who plays India's first hitwoman in Baby Do Die Do, gets real about making the film.
Released July 3, 2026, and directed by Nachiket Samant, the crime drama was produced by Huma and her brother Saqib Saleem under their Saleem Siblings banner.
The story dives into survival and vulnerability in Mumbai's gritty underbelly.
Budget issues and Bhatt's 'Alpha' competition
Making Baby Do Die Do wasn't easy: budget issues and doubts about female-led action films made things tough.
To top it off, it released alongside Alia Bhatt's high-budget Alpha, showing how indie projects can get overshadowed.
Still, Huma stands by independent cinema and says smaller films deserve time to find their audience.
Quirky details, Qureshi hopes indie backing
The film is packed with quirky details (like Baby using an umbrella as a weapon) and balances realism with fun twists.
Huma compares its vibe to the Bollywood of the late 2000s and early 2010s content-driven movies: "Creativity can come in any size."
She hopes for more sustainable ways to support indie filmmaking over blockbuster formulas.