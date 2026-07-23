Qureshi, Saleem visit Jantar Mantar NEET protest over alleged irregularities
Entertainment
Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem showed up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam.
Their late-night visit quickly made the rounds on social media, coming right after Salman Khan voiced his support online.
Bollywood celebrities speak on NEET controversy
With Qureshi and Saleem joining in, even more Bollywood celebrities are speaking out about the NEET controversy: some have addressed reports of violence at protests, while others are making public appearances to back students' calls for a fair investigation.